A Muscatine man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend.

23-year-old David Hatfield is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kaitlyn Palmer.

On Wednesday Hatfield called 9-1-1 saying his girlfriend shot herself at a campground in Muscatine county.

Police say Hatfield later admitted to shooting Palmer.

She was taken to the hospital in Iowa City and passed away Thursday.

The first degree murder charge was filed Friday after her death.