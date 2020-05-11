Muscatine County board OKs troubled attorney over objections

A Muscatine attorney with a troubled past has been appointed as the county's interim prosecutor, despite objections and warnings from the local bar association.

The Muscatine Journal reports that the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved James Barry as the interim county attorney. He'll stay in the role until a new attorney is elected in November.

In 2004, Barry was removed as Cass County attorney by a judge for misconduct in office, and his state law license was suspended for a year in 2009.

Those who support Barry's appointment say he's reformed and was the only candidate to apply.