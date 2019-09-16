Murder trial in Martinko case likely facing delay

Lawyers for the man accused of killing Michelle Martinko have filed a motion to delay the start of the criminal trial, according to court documents.

Jerry Burns, 65, of Manchester, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Martinko on December 19, 1979. Burns was arrested on December 19, 2018. He has pleaded not guilty.

The trial is currently scheduled to begin on October 14, 2019. Leon Spies, Burns' attorney, filed a motion in Linn County District Court on Friday asking for a continuence, or delay.

Spies noted additional witnesses, testimony, and evidence that the state of Iowa has provided notice about as recently as August 5 as a factor for the request. The need for additional time for the prosecution to provide information to the defense it says it needs for preparation was another reason given in the filings for a delay.

Prosecutors did not resist the motion, meaning they have no objections to a delay.

Burns had already waived his right to a speedy trial in earlier proceedings.

A judge has not yet ruled on the motion.