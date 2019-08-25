Murals completed for 150th anniversary for the City of Vinton

A group of artists called "The Walldogs" made their way to Vinton this week. They put up murals to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the town's founding.

They projected their sketches on blank murals and traced their designs. The artists started adding color throughout the past few days.

On Sunday, those murals were all complete. The artists worked around the clock to complete them. Along with new murals, six existing murals got a fresh coat of paint. Several of them depict pride in the community and agriculture.