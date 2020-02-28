Mural destroyed by 2008 flood replaced at Cedar Rapids church

A symbol of Cedars Rapids' history now resides at Salem United Methodist Church. The mural used to be at the former Trinity UMC.

Artist Eleanor Yates replaced the painting that was destroyed in the flood of 2008 with the depiction of Matthew 19:14 titled, "Children of God."

Friday, the church hosted a celebration and fundraiser for Matthew 25. Church member Mark Manger says having the mural means a lot for their community.

“What it means to us is that it's welcoming for people especially for children. When you come to see it, the little boy’s eyes that Jesus is holding his hand, wherever you go in the room his eyes follow you and it's very meaningful," he said.

The mural is located in the lower level of the church. It weighs 400 pounds and took 6 people to move. They encourage people to come by and see the mural.

