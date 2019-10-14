Multiple-vehicle accident in rural Linn County injures two

Three vehicles were involved in an accident in Linn County on Monday afternoon resulting in injuries to two in one of the vehicles, according to law enforcement.

At around 4:22 p.m. on Monday, October 14, authorities with the Linn County Sheriff's Department responded to a call about an accident near 8111 Blairs Ferry Road. They arrived to find a collision between a compact truck and a car, with both vehicles off of the roadway.

Officials said they believe a third vehicle caused the accident by driving westbound in the eastbound lane of traffic. To avoid the third vehicle, the compact truck heading eastbound swerved into the gravel shoulder, causing it to lose control and emerge back onto the road in the westbound lanes. It then collided with the other car that was heading westbound.

The driver of the third vehicle returned to the scene after law enforcement arrived. Joseph Handley, 74, of Marion, was issued a citation for driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway.

The two occupants of the westbound-traveling car were taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. None of the other cars had passengers, and none of the other drivers were injured.

All persons involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.