Multiple reports of car break-ins in Iowa City, according to police

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple residents reported vehicle break-ins on Tuesday evening in Iowa City, according to a social media post by law enforcement.
Iowa City Police said in a Facebook post that their office received several reports of someone smashing vehicle windows and taking objects from inside. Those items were apparently in plain sight, according to police.
The break-ins took place in the southeast part of the city.
Similar reports were received by law enforcement in Coralville and North Liberty, according to the post, potentially connected to a person driving a GMC Acadia with Florida license plates.
Anybody with information about these thefts is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.