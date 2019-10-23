Multiple reports of car break-ins in Iowa City, according to police

Multiple residents reported vehicle break-ins on Tuesday evening in Iowa City, according to a social media post by law enforcement.

Iowa City Police said in a Facebook post that their office received several reports of someone smashing vehicle windows and taking objects from inside. Those items were apparently in plain sight, according to police.

The break-ins took place in the southeast part of the city.

Similar reports were received by law enforcement in Coralville and North Liberty, according to the post, potentially connected to a person driving a GMC Acadia with Florida license plates.

Anybody with information about these thefts is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.