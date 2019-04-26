Multiple people killed in fiery 15-vehicle pileup in Colorado

A Colorado interstate was shut down in both directions Friday for a major fire caused by an accident hours earlier, involving several vehicles.

Three semi-trucks and a dozen cars collided on Interstate 70 in Colorado on Thursday, sparking a massive blaze. (Source: KDVR/CNN)

Authorities also confirm multiple people were killed, although they have not released an exact number.

Three semi-trucks and a dozen cars collided on Interstate 70 Thursday night, sparking the blaze.

"I see this semi-truck, probably was a double trailer, he's on the shoulder and it looks like he's out of brakes or something," said a witness. "And he's pretty going between 80 and 90 miles per hour. And he cuts into the traffic, as soon as he hits the bridge. He cuts into the cars and automatically exploded."

Firefighters from several agencies responded to the scene to put out the fire.

Interstate 70 is still closed west of Denver.

Copyright 2019 KDVR via CNN. All rights reserved.