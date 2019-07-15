Multiple people injured in crash on I-80 Sunday afternoon

Traffic stopped on I-80 in Poweshiek County for a time Sunday after a crash with two semis and a moving truck.

It happened Sunday afternoon near the Malcom exit.

Two semis and a U-Haul truck crashed in the eastbound lanes of I-80, causing one of the semis to catch fire, according to KCCI in Des Moines.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash injured multiple people but no fatalities.

Troopers did not provide more information.

The crash stopped traffic, backing it up for 7 to 10 miles for a time.