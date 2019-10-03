Multiple hurt in shooting in Wisconsin

Multiple people have been hurt in a shooting in Wausau, Wisconsin.

WSAW

According to station WSAW, Wausau Police responded to the report of a shooting around 8:45 a.m. A man in handcuffs was placed in the back of a squad car around 9:25 a.m.

Two people are receiving treatment at a Wausau hospital after the reports of the shooting. Police confirm there are several victims but have not given a number for those injured. The extent of injuries is unknown.

It’s not yet known if the shooting was related to a structure fire that occurred blocks away.