Multiple families without a home after fire in Independence

Four families are without a home after a fire happened in Independence.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of 6th Avenue on Saturday night, after a neighbor spotted flames.

Firefighters kept overheating, as they battled flames in the extreme heat. Officials say they rotated crews to keep everyone safe.

The Red Cross is helping the families. There is massive damage to the structure. No one was hurt.

Crews believe the fire started in the attic and an investigation continues.