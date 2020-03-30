Multiple Quaker Oats employees infected with COVID-19

PepsiCo Foods confirms multiple employees have been infected with COVID-19 at the Quaker Oats plant in Cedar Rapids.

The company did not give an exact number but said the employees are quarantined and getting medical treatment.

"The safety of our products, employees and communities remains our top priority. We have taken all necessary steps to identify and notify individuals who worked closely with the employees and have asked them to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days," the company said. "As a precautionary measure, are conducting a deep cleaning of the facility and equipment based on CDC guidelines and using EPA-approved registered products for COVID-19. Currently, there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19."