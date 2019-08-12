Multi-million dollar federal grant awarded to upgrade Iowa 911 call centers

Federal agencies have awarded grants to the state of Iowa for the goal of upgrading 911 facilities, the agencies announced on Monday.

The United States Department of Commerce and Department of Transportation revealed over $2.5 million in grants to upgrade 911 emergency call centers to provide Next Generation 911.

The new system boasts the ability to ingest text, picture, or video messages, advanced mapping for call location, and other new technology. These capabilities could allow for faster response times.

No specific locations in the state targeted for the funding were named in the announcement.

A total of $109 million in grants were given out to 34 states and two tribal nations, the agencies said.