Muggy start, though it'll feel better later today

Plan on another warm and fairly humid day overall with highs well into the 80s. The heat index in many areas will probably be in the 90-95 range with the exception of our northwest zone where the cold front currently to our west will move through earlier. Plan on dew points to drop a bit by the afternoon as a breezy west wind starts up.

A large, blocking ridge of high pressure will set up tomorrow and barely move through the weekend. This is in response to increased tropical activity in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Expect highs this weekend around 90 degrees and while we cannot entirely discount a thunderstorm, it appears that chance is too low to worry much about at this time.

Next week will feature classic mid-July heat and humidity across the upper Midwest with little to no rain chance. Highs each day will likely be 90 or better with dew points becoming higher as the week goes on as well.