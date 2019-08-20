Muggy conditions hang on tonight

After a day of high mugginess, things turn more pleasant later in the week. Much needed rain and higher dew points do leave behind the chance for some patchy overnight fog. Partly to mostly cloudy sky and a northerly wind dominate Wednesday, dragging in a more comfortable air mass. One system moves to our southwest on Wednesday but is close enough to warrant a shower chance across the south. Sunshine returns Thursday with the day starting off in the 50s. Have a great night.