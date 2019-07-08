Mugginess builds in advance of a storm chance

A muggy feel will be in the air Tuesday as the next storm approaches. Dew points climb back into the 70s making it feel more uncomfortable once again. Highs climb into the middle 80s as the clouds begin to increase. Later in the day, frontal systems move east across the state bringing shower and storm chances. Wednesday once again features dry weather with a beautiful Thursday in store. Highs climb back near 90 for the weekend for those of you that still want more of the summer heat. Have a great night!

Cloudy sky over seascape, Magdalen Islands, Canada