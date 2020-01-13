Mueller probe witness pleads guilty on child sex charges

A key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation will be sentenced to at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of child sex trafficking and possessing child pornography.

Lebanese-American businessman George Nader entered a plea deal Monday in federal court in Alexandria. Nader admitted transporting a 14-year-old boy from the Czech Republic to Washington, D.C., in 2000 to engage in sexual activity. He also admitted possessing child pornography depicting infants or toddlers.

Nader's name appears more than 100 times in Mueller's report. It details Nader's efforts to serve as liaison between Russians and members of President Donald Trump's transition team.