Mueller agrees to testify in open session in mid-July following subpoena

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify in open session in mid-July, according to two Democratic House committee chairs.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) announced the arrangement for Mueller to testify on Wednesday, July 19. This was in response to a subpoena issued earlier.

"Americans have demanded to hear directly from the Special Counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia's attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign's acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates' obstruction of the investigation into that attack," Schiff and Nadler said, in a joint statement.

The exact time for the start of his testimony has not been determined.