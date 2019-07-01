Mudslide causes train to derail in Wisconsin; official concerned it could happen again

Wet weather is the reason a train derailed in Wisconsin, and people in that area are worried it could happen again.

A mudslide caused a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train to derail just south of Glen Haven, Wisconsin on Monday, July 1. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

About nine Burlington Northern Santa Fe train cars derailed Monday morning just south of Glen Haven, Wisconsin after hitting a mudslide. According to Amy McBeth with BNSF, no one was hurt and the cars were empty.

This area of Wisconsin saw about six inches of rain Sunday into Monday. Mark Schleicher, who lives in the area near the train tracks, said, "it’s been terrible."

The town's slogan is "Village in a Valley". Being in a valley means it's prone to flash flooding and mudslides. Schleicher says it's very common.

Grant County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Braun is concerned the stormy week that's predicted will lead to more of these conditions.

"We are under a threat of some additional heavy rainfall over the next few days. If that materializes, we are going to see some flash flooding problems and especially the northern parts of Grant County," Braun said. "We are a little bit nervous about what the week might bring for flash flooding.”

Monday's train derailment poses no threat to the public or wildlife, according to Braun. He isn't sure when BNSF will be done with the cleanup because it can be a tricky area to access.

"We have difficulty getting emergency vehicles there if it’s necessary," Braun said. "The railroad has difficulty getting their equipment in to deal with derailments."

Braun asked people to stay away from the area as BNSF continues cleanup and to be safe if they do encounter flash flooding.