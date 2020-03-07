Much warmer this weekend, but with gusty winds

Another excellent weekend is in store for eastern Iowa, if you can stand some gusty winds.

Expected wind gusts during the afternoon on Saturday, March 7, 2020 (KCRG)

They'll be out of the south, helping to boost our temperatures, but gusting at times to 35 mph or higher both Saturday and Sunday. Expect highs to reach the mid to upper 50s and some low 60s today.

A really good chance for rain comes into play on Monday, with 0.50" to 1.00" possible in some locations. Heaviest totals will be found toward the southern part of the area.

Temperatures dip into the upper 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday, but with dry conditions.

Another chance of rain exists on Wednesday, before a dry end to the work week. A storm system approaches for the start of next weekend, bringing in the possibility of rain once again.