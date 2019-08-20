Much quieter weather ahead after a stormy start on Tuesday

This morning's line of strong storms is well past us, leaving us with quieter weather this afternoon. There is an outside chance of additional showers and storms sliding in from the north, but for the most part we'll just have some clearing and big mugginess. Highs eventually get into the 80s.

With a light wind tonight and some clearing, patchy fog is possible. Tomorrow will still be somewhat humid with plenty of clouds and highs in the upper 70s to around 80. A shower is possible in southern Iowa, too.

Thursday through Saturday look great with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. A slight chance of showers and storms comes back Sunday, but our odds go up a bit further on Monday. Temperatures should stay close to normal, not getting too far away from 80.