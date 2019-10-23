Much less wind today, but showers are possible

Our next weather system quickly swings through today. We'll see our sky turn mostly cloudy early on. There is a chance of showers today, especially in northern Iowa during the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 40s in northern Iowa to the upper 50s in southern Iowa. At least the wind will be considerably lighter today! Any showers end early tonight, but a mostly cloudy sky hangs around throughout Thursday. It'll be cooler with highs stuck in the middle 50s.

Friday starts cold in the 20s, but we'll be close to 50 in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. This weekend, look for highs to return to the 50s as a bigger weather system stays just to our southeast.

We're keeping our eyes on the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe next week as a chance of showers, possibly mixed with snow, affects the Midwest and drags down chilly air around Halloween.