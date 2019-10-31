Mt. Vernon Road closed near Bertram Road following crash

The Linn County Sheriff's Office said a crash has closed down a portion of Mt. Vernon Road.

It happened around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday on Mt. Vernon Road near Bertram Road, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said a 26-year-old woman heading west on Mt. Vernon lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a ditch near Bertram Road, hitting a utility pole and knocking down power lines.

The woman was not hurt.

The sheriff's office said Mt. Vernon Road will be closed between Bertram Road and Wilder Drive until further notice while Alliant and ITC crews clear the road.