Mountain lion may have returned to Des Moines

Authorities in Des Moines said a mountain lion they originally thought left the area might be back.

Security camera video originally spotted the animal walking through someone's back yard earlier this month.

A woman says the animal sat in her backyard on the south side of Des Moines for around 45 minutes Sunday afternoon, according to KCCI. A picture was taken around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

She showed the picture to her police officer neighbor, who called animal control.

Police were not able to find the mountain lion and Animal Control is examining the photo.