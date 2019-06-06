Mount Vernon's "My Studio" serves as space for budding artists

Budding artists in Our Town Mount Vernon have a place to go where they can develop their skills and have some fun at the same time.

It's simply called "My Studio."

In the heart of Our Town sits a former middle school that's now the First Street Community Center. It serves as an incubator for new business ventures, and in the basement, right across from the old boy's locker room, you'll find one of those ventures called My Studio.

"People of all ages that have any interest in art or crafting can come in," said co-owner Andi Spencer.

Spencer and Braden Rood started My Studio a year ago to simply offer people everything they need for a creative outlet.

"You could have all the supplies and materials that you needed right here at your fingertips so you could play around and try new things," Spencer said.

They say they primarily offer people guidance, plus a little more, including some specialized workshops.

"We did a Harry Potter wand making workshop for kids and adults. We had adult Harry Potter fans, too," he said.

It's all been so successful that this summer My Studio will move upstairs in the First Street Community Center to a space that's double its current size.

"There's so many other artists upstairs that really almost the whole first floor of the first street building will be almost exclusively artists and art focused. So we'll be part of that," Spencer said.

After the move, even more people can come in and discover the real benefits of expressing themselves through art.

"It's like therapy. To sit. It's almost meditative at times to do different art projects. It can be social. We love it when friends come down and make things together."

My Studio, just one more success story in Our Town Mount Vernon.