Mount Vernon shop debuts new shirt to benefit Haitian water project

Shoppers looking for early Christmas presents can also help people in Haiti gain access to clean water.

One Mission in Mount Vernon recently debuted this shirt to help a village in Haiti purchase a clean water station. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

One Mission in Mount Vernon is making custom t-shirts that say, “Water is Life-Giving.”

Forty percent of the proceeds from the shirt will go toward the company’s annual “Christmas for Haiti” fund, which typically helps purchase food and supplies for Haitian families.

This year, however, that money will help pay for a clean water station in a small village in Haiti, Boi Noue.

Amanda Rhomberg, who founded One Mission with her husband, said people in the village only have access to water through a small canal, which is currently contaminated.

“There’s a group of people who know how to build it and know where to get the supplies, and they’re willing to volunteer their labor to get it built," Rhomberg said, adding that the cost of the clean water station is around $4,000.

Shoppers don’t have to buy that specific shirt to help the project.

One Mission said you can also designate 40% of any purchase you make in its store or online to go toward the water station.

One Mission's store is located at 108 1st Street SE in Mount Vernon.