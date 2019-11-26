Mount Vernon businesses prepare for 'Small Business Saturday' shoppers

Mount Vernon’s Main Street was quiet Tuesday afternoon, but the holiday spirit was in the air as business owners decorate and prepare for an influx of shoppers Saturday.

Businesses in Mount Vernon prepare for increased holiday shoppers for 'Small Business Saturday' on November 26, 2019. (Randy Dircks/KCRG)

Saturday, November 30 is the 10th annual ‘Small Business Saturday.’

“I need these big days to take care of everything else in the year and this is one of those big days that kind of supports us and gets us through,” Tara Erikson, owner of Scarlett Boutique in Mount Vernon, said.

Erikson has owned her business for 12 years. She said it has evolved over the years as more and more shoppers gravitate towards online retailers, but she can always count on ‘Small Business Saturday.’

“It’s quadrupled, maybe even more," Erikson said, of her business. "On an average Saturday, Mount Vernon does pretty well pulling some people in, but this will incredible for us, it will be really great of all of the businesses."

Across Main Street from her store, shoppers will find Mount Vernon Creates, an event space and art gallery. Owner Denise Murphy said she brings in around twenty vendors for the big shopping day. She hopes it gives her an opportunity to hopefully gain more regular customers throughout the year.

“Last year, anyway, we got around 400 people that came through the door, normally on the weekend we’d have ten to twenty walk through the door, so yeah it’s a big opportunity for us,” Murphy said.

Those shoppers and the money they spend can also have the potential to impact the local economy. Joe Jennison, from Mount Vernon Main Street, said local businesses look forward to the weekend all year long.

“It’s a big, big deal in Mount Vernon and probably one of our highest grossing days in all of the year,” Jennison said.

Jennison said the weekend gives shoppers the chance to support a community.

“This is an opportunity for all of us to give back to small business owners across the county,” Jennison said. “These are the businesses that take care of us and this is the time we take care of them.”

Small Business Saturday officially begins at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, and ends at 5:00 p.m.