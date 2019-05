The Mount Trashmore trails and overlook are set to open Wednesday. They're built on top of the closed landfill with access limited to certain hours.

On Wednesday it will be from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The trail is also available on Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

