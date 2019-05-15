Mount Trashmore opens up for 2019 season

Mount Trashmore in Cedar Rapids is officially open for the season. The city finished the overlook area on the top of Mount Trashmore just last year.

The solid waste agency operates the hiking site and says a destination for almost everyone.

"We have walkers, we have bikers, we have folks with strollers. We have the signage, railing, you know safety is a high priority, but we learned that this appeals to all users," said Karmin McShane with the Solid Waste Agency.

The Cedar Rapids Solid Waste Agency says it has plans to add another permanent recreation area at the base of the former landfill site.

The trail system is open only during the following hours, unless otherwise posted by the Solid Waste Agency:

Wed: 2:00pm - 8:00pm

Fri: 10:00am - 5:00pm

Sat: 12:00pm - 5:00pm

Sun: 8:00am - 12:00pm