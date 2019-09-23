Mount Trashmore hours changing starting Sept. 23

The Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency is changing the hours for Mount Trashmore as the season comes to an end.

The trails and overlook will close in October to allow for facility improvements, including a new entrance for walkers and bicyclists, public restrooms, trail upgrades and renovations to the check-in building, the agency said. Officials said the improvements will allow increased access for visitors as well as improve safety.

Starting Monday, Sept. 23 the trails and overlook will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting. Hours for weekends will be posted to the Mount Trashmore website and the Facebook page for the Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency.

The trails will reopen in the late spring of 2020.

Mount Trashmore was a landfill in Cedar Rapids for more than 50 years, where people tossed their trash.

It's trails and overlook opened in 2018. On top of the mountain, is an observation deck where visitors can get a panoramic view of Czech Village, the River and Newbo. Bicyclists and hikers can choose from different trails.

The project cost nearly $1 million to complete.