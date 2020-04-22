Mount Mercy moves to testing-optional admissions after coronavirus distruptions

A liberal arts university in Cedar Rapids is making adjustments to the way it considers prospective students for admission in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Mount Mercy University said it would consider students for admission to the Fall 2020 or Fall 2021 semesters without the need to submit a score from the SAT or ACT college entrance exams.

High school students with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher will be considered by the school, though admissions may request additional materials for consideration. Those with under a 3.0 GPA have a required essay to be considered.

Many testing dates for the ACT and SAT exams were canceled to help limit the spread of COVID-19.