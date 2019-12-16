Mount Mercy University adding online classes for MSL program to bring more leaders to Eastern Iowa

Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids says there's a push to get more leaders to help run area businesses and non-profits. This follows a focus group with several businesses throughout Eastern Iowa.

To help, Mount Mercy is expanding its Master of Strategic Leadership Program which is for working adults who want to move into leadership positions.

Mount Mercy will offer it as a weekly, online class. Professors and students will use "Zoom," a video chat system used for conference calls. Leaders say it will help students because video chats are common in the business world.

The class will teach people communication skills, team building, strategic planning and conflict resolution. Leaders say almost all of their students currently taking the class have full-time jobs.

The university hopes the ability to help students balance classwork and life will help appeal to people while also filling a need.

“We held a focus group a few weeks ago with about 30 different community partners from different industries and resoundingly they said leadership skills are needed in our organizations,” said Marcie Van Note, the Director of MBA and MSL Program at Mount Mercy.

The program is very flexible. Students can work at their own pace, and take a break if needed.

“Start the program, and maybe you need to take some time off because work got crazy or it's the end of the year or life got crazy,” said Van Note, “You can drop off for a block, and then come back in."

The online classes will start in February. Click here to learn more about the program and how to apply.