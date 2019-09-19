Motorist hit, had gun pulled on, by former trooper files claim with the state

The actions of former Durant Police officer, Robert Smith, who had previously worked as an Iowa State Patrol trooper, might end up costing taxpayers millions of dollars.

In July, an I-9 investigation uncovered dash-camera video of Smith, when he was a state trooper, striking a motorcyclist, Bryce Yakish, he had pulled over.

Yakish has already filed a civil suit against Smith.

I-9 has learned from records obtained through an Iowa Open Records request that Yakish has not only filed a lawsuit against Smith but also submitted a claim form with the State Appeal Board. The claim says Yakish wants $2 million from the state due to injuries he sustained because of then trooper Smith's actions.

A claim with the State Appeal Board is different than a lawsuit. With the filing of the claim, the Iowa Attorney General's office has to now try and reach a settlement with Yakish. The settlement will ultimately have to be approved by the board.

If a settlement is not reached after six months, Yakish will then be able to file a lawsuit against the state in court.

A settlement payout would come directly from the state's general fund.

I-9 reached out to the Iowa State Patrol and Yakish's attorney, Martin Diaz, for comment about this latest development but we are still waiting to hear back at this time.

Diaz told I-9 earlier this week that in his view there is "very little doubt" about what happened.