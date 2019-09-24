Motorcyclist hurt in Highway 20 crash Monday evening

A motorcyclist went to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Dubuque County Monday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to Highway 20 at Cox Springs Road for a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office said a 28-year-old Hopkinton man on a motorcycle was heading westbound on Highway 20 when another driver pulled into traffic and broadsided him.

Crews took the motorcyclist to Mercy Hospital for serious injuries.

The driver of the car was treated and released at the scene.

The Peosta Police Department is investigating the crash.