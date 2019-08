A motorcycle driver is seriously injured from a crash in Allamakee County.

The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office says that the crash happened 3:47 p.m. Saturday near the 600 block of Highway 76 South.

Chad Miller, 45, of New Hampton, was driving north on Highway 76 when he didn’t make a curve, went into the ditch, and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Miller was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in LaCrosse, Wisconsin with serious injuries.