Deputies say driver was on wrong side of road when she hit motorcyclist

One man has been injured in a motorcycle crash involving a driver on the wrong side of the road.

It happened at 1:55 p.m. Saturday at the corner of 3rd Street South and 4th Ave. East in Coggon.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said that Diana Sills, 68, of Coggon, was driving north on 3rd Street, when she crossed over into the oncoming lane and struck a motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver is 50-year-old Alan Henderson, of Coggon.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sills was not injured, and was issued a citation for driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway.

Henderson was cited for not having proof of insurance, and not having a valid license.

