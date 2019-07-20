Motorcycle crash injuries rider on Highway 151 in Linn County

A single-vehicle accident in rural Linn County caused injuries to the vehicle's operator, authorities said Saturday.

At around 10:38 p.m. on Friday, July 19, the Linn County Sheriff's Office and other emergency responders received a report of a crash on U.S. Highway 151 near the intersection with Alderman Road, just east of Springville. They found that a motorcycle traveling south on Highway 151 had lost control and went into a ditch on the right side of the road.

Jacob Gleason, 22, of Waterloo, was operating the motorcycle and was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.