A motorcycle driver is in the hospital after a crash on Interstate 380.

Police in Cedar Rapids responded to the northbound lanes of I-380, near the 1st Street Exit, around 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a motorcycle and pickup crashed int he area.

Police say multiple lanes of 380 will be closed in the area, as authorities investigate.

Police have not released the motorcycle driver's name, or extent of injuries.