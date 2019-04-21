Motivated by his mom, Dubuque man running 241 miles to raise money for MS

If you're like Curt Ehlinger, you set big goals. In order to achieve those goals, you need to take steps. In Curt's case, steps turn into miles-long runs.

"This training cycle, I'm averaging anywhere from 70 to 90 miles a week," said Curt.

He's training for the MS Run the US 2019 Relay. The relay raises money for multiple sclerosis, a disease that attacks the nervous system. Symptoms vary per person but include vision loss, fatigue, and balance issues.

Starting Monday, April 22nd, Curt will run 241 miles from Las Vegas to Milford, Utah in just nine days. He's the third runner on the journey.

"There are 19 runners and everybody runs on average six days," he explained. "One person starts, they run their six days, or seven or eight or, in my case nine, and they hand off to the next person."

In order to participate, he needs to raise $10,000. He's achieved that goal but is aiming for $24,100. While he's running, he'll spend time thinking and praying for those with MS, including someone very close to him.

"I was diagnosed when our youngest was three and a half years old," Penny Ehlinger, Curt's mom, said. "We had four children under the age of eight. So it was a really frightening time."

Penny has had MS for nearly 40 years. At the beginning, doctors told her to stay put in the house, conserving her energy. However, that put a strain on the family.

"One day, we just decided as a family, something else had to be done," Penny said. "I started walking, started exercising, doing some weight training, and we noticed that things got better.”

During that time, and since then, her family has been a motivator.

“I thought I just want to be able to raise my four children. I don’t want someone else raising them," she recalled. "I think that was my biggest motivation."

Now Curt is motivated by his mom.

He said, "there have been times in the last four months when I'm training I kind of question my own sanity and wonder why I'm doing that. But it's for a good cause."

"My pain and what I'm going to torture my body through, not only through the training but through the actual nine days, pales in comparison to what people living with MS every day have to go through," he added.

Curt is taking steps toward a big goal: 241 miles and a cure to MS.