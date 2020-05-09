Mother's Day drive-thru plant sale raises money for Iowa Human Alliance

A Mother’s Day plant sale in Cedar Rapids is also helping an area non-profit. The Iowa Humane Alliance is hosting a plant sale this weekend. The drive-thru style sale allows shoppers to safely browse from their car.

The Human Alliance’s Development Director, Kathleen Schoon said after closing for a month due to Covid-19, their services are in demand. She said spring is also kitten season, adding even more need.

“We are also in the midst of a campaign where we are expanding our clinic facility and all of our services in order to meet the demand from the community for those. Of course, this COVID-19 virus broadsided that plan a little bit, but we are still fundraising to help pay for services if people can’t afford it,” Schoon said.

The sale continues Sunday, May 10th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of 1200 16th Avenue southwest in Cedar Rapids.

