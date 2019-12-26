Mother stabbed to death in front of 6 children at Christmas party in Philadelphia

The boyfriend of a 35-year-old woman was arrested by Philadelphia police officers after he allegedly fatally stabbed her and injured her 14-year-old son.

Police say a 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death during a violent fight with her 33-year-old boyfriend early Christmas morning in Philadelphia. (Source: KYW/CNN)

Police say a violent fight broke out between a 35-year-old woman and her 33-year-old boyfriend early Christmas morning in Philadelphia.

The suspect had allegedly been drinking heavily during a family party when he began fighting with other guests.

According to police, the suspect grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim’s 14-year-old son in the thigh when he tried to disarm him.

The suspect then allegedly grabbed another knife and stabbed his girlfriend several times in the abdomen. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

The 14-year-old victim was also taken to the hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

“For this to happen early on Christmas morning, on a day that should be a family day, a peaceful day, it just makes it that much harder to conceive it. It makes it that much harder to understand,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Authorities say six children, whose ages range from 8 to 16 years, witnessed the brutal attack.

Officials have not released the identities of either the victims or the suspect.

