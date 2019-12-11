Mother of woman killed in Benton County crash wants better road signs in rural Iowa

A mother of a young woman killed over Thanksgiving weekend wants better signs in rural Iowa.

Bailey Hess, 26, died in a car crash at Highway 30 and 21st Avenue near Van Horne. (WOI)

Bailey Hess, 26, died in a car crash at Highway 30 and 21st Avenue near Van Horne, WOI reports. The State Patrol says Hess didn't stop and crossed under a trailer, landing in a ditch.

Her mother now says that intersection could be difficult for drivers not familiar with the road.

The Iowa DOT says it does check rural areas when people notify them of close calls and see more crashes at certain intersections.

Click or tap here send a notification to Iowa DOT.