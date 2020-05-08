Mother of a man with autism not allowed to see him due to COVID-19

A man with autism is among 62 residents and staff at a long-term care facility in Waterloo who have tested positive for COVID-19.

38-year-old Jamie Degner lives at the Harmony House. The facility, as well as other ones like it the state, has restricted visitor access since March 2nd.

His mother, Ruth Brackett-Cripe, says she has not seen her son since then.

Degner tested positive for coronavirus last week. Brackett-Cripe says she cried when she found out.

"I'll be honest it was really tough," Brackett-Cripe said. "We thought maybe we would get through this without him getting it the good news is that the only symptom that he has had is that his oxygen levels are a little on the low side"

She says she wants the message to get out that it's not just older people at long-term care facilities who are impacted by coronavirus.

Iowans with disabilities are just as vulnerable.

