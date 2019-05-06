Mother charged after 5-day-old baby found stabbed to death in NJ home

A 29-year-old mother was arrested and charged with murder after police found her days-old baby girl dead in her New Jersey apartment.

Officers found the 5-day-old baby of Hiralbahen, right, and Jaymin Bhavsar dead from apparent “sharp force injuries” in the bedroom of their New Jersey apartment. (Source: Facebook/Hiralbahen Bhavsar/WPIX/Tribune/CNN)

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Hiralbahen Bhavsar called 911 on Thursday night to say she was having a medical emergency at her Little Ferry, NJ, apartment.

Responding police officers found several of Hiralbahen Bhavsar’s family members in the apartment. The suspect was in a locked bedroom.

When Hiralbahen Bhavsar emerged from the bedroom, officers entered and found her 5-day-old baby dead from apparent “sharp force injuries.” The baby girl had been stabbed in the neck and arm, according to court records obtained by the North Jersey Record.

“I did it. I killed my baby,” Hiralbahen Bhavsar allegedly said.

The mother was arrested and charged with first degree murder and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

Bhavsar’s husband, Jaymin Bhavsar, told police the family was eating dinner when the baby began crying, the North Jersey Record reports. The mother took the baby to a rear bedroom and locked the door.

When questioned, Hiralbahen Bhavsar allegedly told police she “didn’t want her baby,” according to the affidavit.

Neighbors, including Aradhana Thakur, speculate the mother may have been struggling with postpartum depression.

“I think she must have gone through a depression because no mother could do this to her child. It’s sad,” Thakur said.

Postpartum depression impacts one in 10 new mothers, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It can include symptoms like crying, feeling angry, withdrawing from loved ones and not caring for or worrying you’ll hurt a new baby.

Copyright 2019 WPIX, Tribune, Facebook/Hiralbahen Bhavsar via CNN. All rights reserved.