Mother, 27, found strangled to death in bed at her family’s NY home

Police are searching for the suspect who strangled a young mother inside of her family’s New York home.

Kelly Owen, 27, was a nursing student and mother of a 6-year-old daughter. The medical examiner determined her cause of death to be criminal asphyxiation. (Source: Kelly Bretana/Facebook/WCBS/CNN)

Kelly Owen, 27, was found dead Wednesday on her bed at the home she shared with her parents in South Farmingdale, New York. She was a nursing student and mother of a 6-year-old daughter.

The medical examiner determined Owen’s cause of death to be criminal asphyxiation.

"We looked at the house. There’s no obvious signs of a break in. We’ve scoured the area. We’re looking into her past, anyone who knows her,” said Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick of the Nassau County Police Department.

When Owen failed to show up at her daughter’s after school program, her parents came home and found her unresponsive on her bed. Owen’s aunt says her family is inconsolable.

“You’re supposed to be safe at home, especially in your own bed. And if you have children, that’s even more devastating. I don’t know what I’d do. I feel so bad for her family, for the child. I hope we can find out who did it, and they get justice for it,” said neighbor Barbara Cortez.

Neighbors are working closely with police, sharing video security video in hopes of spotting anyone suspicious entering or leaving the Owens’ home.

“It’s truly heartbreaking,” said neighbor Nicole Melillo. “It’s definitely scary that someone could be walking around who hasn’t been caught yet.”

Police are urging anyone with information about the homicide to call in their tips to Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.

