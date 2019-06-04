Mostly dry afternoon, scattered storms return this evening and tonight

An isolated, small shower or storm is possible this afternoon mainly for areas north of Highway 20. In general, our main chance of scattered thunderstorms will come toward evening and the overnight hours. A quick downpour could happen with those, and our severe weather chance is looking pretty low. If a storm can get strong enough, gusty wind and hail would be the main threats. Outside of the storms, the sky will be partly cloudy as highs hit the lower 80s today and drop into the middle 60s tonight.

Tuesday afternoon will be partly cloudy and a few showers and storms may arrive before the sun goes down.

Wednesday will be a seasonably warm day in the middle 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Dry weather continues Thursday and Friday with partial sunshine and highs close to 80. An isolated shower is possible Saturday, although a slightly higher chance comes Sunday.

Next week has comfortable weather with highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s, and just a couple of rain chances that are low and light.