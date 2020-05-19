Mostly cloudy tonight, some clearing Wednesday

A slow-moving system means a slow warmup. Sometimes our pattern is very progressive, with the weather changing by the minute. This is not the case this week. Gradually more sunshine appears in our sky this week and with that some milder temperatures. Highs climb from the low 70s on Wednesday into the upper 70s and low 80s for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Dry weather is expected through the week, until Saturday when a shower and storm chance reappears. Have a great night!