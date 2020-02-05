Mostly cloudy today, flurries southeast tonight

Plan on another day mainly in the 20s with plenty of clouds in the sky. Radar is once again showing some blue, however, our air is just too dry for that to hit the ground here and no precipitation is expected today.

Tonight, provided the system can lift far enough northwest, scattered flurries may occur over mainly southeast Iowa. Accumulation isn't expected anywhere with this system.

Any flurries that do manage to bust through that layer of dry air will exit shortly after sunrise and we should see the sun again tomorrow with highs approaching the lower 30s.

Another weak system will battle the dry air on Friday and only a few flurries are expected with that. Look for dry and chilly conditions on Saturday.