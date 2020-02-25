Mostly cloudy and windy today

Plan on partly to mostly cloudy sky to hang on today as low pressure moves generally to our south. This system will struggle to bring moisture to our area, so only scattered flurries are possible over far southeast Iowa today. It'll stay dry elsewhere.

Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s for many of us. That chilly north wind will also continue today into tomorrow and while temperatures do cool down through the week, it's not as bad as our last two cold snaps were.

We'll come right out of it for the weekend as temperatures warm well into the 40s, with Sunday being the warmer of the two days. That'll set us up for some rain chances early next week.