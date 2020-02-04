Mostly cloudy and chilly today

Plan on mostly cloudy sky, a north wind and highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s for many of us today. Radar is lighting up with snow to our southwest, however, the main storm track continues to favor areas off to our south over the next day or two with little to no local impact.

The exception to this may be Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. It's possible that we could get brushed with a little snow at that point, however, confidence remains fairly low on that and it could still wind up around the Quad Cities and points east. We'll keep an eye on it.

Otherwise, temperatures will be around normal the rest of the week and into the start of the weekend. An additional small system could bring light precip to the area Sunday and Sunday night.